Adele ‘Is Obsessed With’ Boyfriend Rich Paul, Addresses Engagement Rumors: ‘I’ve Never Been In Love Like This’

Rich Paul and Adele attend Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on May 20, 2022 in San Francisco.

After keeping the specifics of her relationship quiet for months, Adele has finally addressed the engagement rumors swirling around her and boyfriend Rich Paul. In a new cover story for Elle, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter opened up about how happy she is in her romance before putting an end to the unrelenting rumors that she and the high-profile sports agent have plans to tie the knot.

According to the new interview, it was only after being asked flat out whether or not she was engaged several different times that Adele finally gave the publication a straight answer — but before that, she just kept repeating “I’m not married.” “I’m just in love!” she also said as another way of avoiding off the question. “I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

Speculation that Paul — whom Adele has been dating since May 2021 — had popped the question first began in February, when Adele attended the BRIT Awards wearing an enormous diamond ring on her left ring finger. The 15-time Grammy winner only fueled the fire when, that same month, she told Graham Norton that she had no plans on ever confirming or denying if she was engaged. “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” she quipped.

At last, though, the “Easy On Me” vocalist has finally cracked. “I’m not engaged,” she confessed in the new interview. “I just love high-end jewelry.”

That’s not to say that she and Paul, who’s known for managing Lebron James — aren’t 100% in love. According to Elle, the couple recently bought a mansion in Beverly Hills together with plans to live there as a blended family: Adele with her 9-year-old son Angelo, and Paul with three kids of his own.

“I’ve never been in love like this,” the 30 musician gushed. “I’m obsessed with him.”

Adele also shared that she definitely plans on getting married again (she and ex-husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares Angelo, split in 2019), and said that she absolutely wants to have more children in the future. “I definitely want more kids,” she said. “I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.”

In the meantime, the vocalist is focused on co-parenting her son with Konecki. One of her recent parenting triumphs came earlier this summer when she took Angelo to see the artist he’s “obsessed” with — Billie Eilish — at the o2 arena in London. She shared of her son’s love for for the “Happier Than Ever” singer, “He’ll go up to [his room] after school and read all the lyrics and then he’ll want to discuss them.”