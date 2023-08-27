Adele Stops Show to Scold Security Bothering a Fan: ‘Can You Leave Him Alone, Please?’

Adele will stop singing to stand up for her fans.

The superstar paused her Las Vegas concert in the middle of performing “Water Under the Bridge” Saturday night (Aug. 26) to question what was happening in the crowd at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up?” she called out to the Weekends With Adele audience, as seen in fan footage from the show. “What’s going on with him? Yes, you, with your hand up, yes you!”

“Why are you all bothering him?” she asked. “Can you leave him alone, please? They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone.”

She then addressed the rest of her fans in attendance, saying, “Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”

“Let’s start again,” Adele announced, and the band started from the top of “Water Under the Bridge.”

Taylor Swift also came to a fan’s defense in the middle of a performance on her current tour. At her May 13 Eras Tour stop in Philadelphia, Swift interrupted her performance of “Bad Blood” to shout “She’s fine!” and “She wasn’t doing anything!” between song lyrics. “Hey! Stop!” she yelled out to a reportedly aggressive security guard, before continuing on with the song.

Watch Adele’s moment in Vegas below.