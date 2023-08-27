×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Adele Stops Show to Scold Security Bothering a Fan: ‘Can You Leave Him Alone, Please?’

"He's here to have fun," Adele said from the stage. "All of you are here to have fun."

Adele
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD

Adele will stop singing to stand up for her fans.

The superstar paused her Las Vegas concert in the middle of performing “Water Under the Bridge” Saturday night (Aug. 26) to question what was happening in the crowd at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up?” she called out to the Weekends With Adele audience, as seen in fan footage from the show. “What’s going on with him? Yes, you, with your hand up, yes you!”

Explore

Explore

Adele

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Why are you all bothering him?” she asked. “Can you leave him alone, please? They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone.”

Related

Miley Cyrus

Fans Choose Miley Cyrus' 'Used to Be Young' as This Week's Favorite New Music

She then addressed the rest of her fans in attendance, saying, “Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”

“Let’s start again,” Adele announced, and the band started from the top of “Water Under the Bridge.”

Related

Adele

Adele Attempts Beyonce’s ‘Everybody on Mute’ Challenge at Her Las…

Taylor Swift also came to a fan’s defense in the middle of a performance on her current tour. At her May 13 Eras Tour stop in Philadelphia, Swift interrupted her performance of “Bad Blood” to shout “She’s fine!” and “She wasn’t doing anything!” between song lyrics. “Hey! Stop!” she yelled out to a reportedly aggressive security guard, before continuing on with the song.

Watch Adele’s moment in Vegas below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad