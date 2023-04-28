Adele’s ‘Someone Like You’ Video Hits 2 Billion Views on YouTube

Adele‘s music video catalog has hit another major milestone: The singer’s video for “Someone Like You” has surpassed two billion views on YouTube.

Related Every Music Video That Hit 1 Billion YouTube Views in 2022

The cinematic black-and-white video for the somber ballad sees Adele solemnly walking alongside a bridge and several abandoned streets in Paris. At various points in the visual, the “Hello” singer locks eyes with the camera and shoots it a knowing glance while singing the emotional lyrics: “Never mind, I’ll find someone like you/ I wish nothing but the best for you, too/ ‘Don’t forget me,’ I beg/ I remember you said/ ‘Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead.'”

Released in January of 2011, “Someone Like You” was the second single to Adele’s sophomore album, 21. The track is now considered one of her signature songs. Following its release, it spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and 39 weeks on the all-genre chart. 21, meanwhile, is Adele’s biggest album to date; it spent 560 weeks on the Billboard 200, with 24 of those weeks in the No. 1 spot.

“Someone Like You” is Adele’s second video to pass the two billion view mark, after “Rolling in the Deep,” which is currently at 2.2 billion. “Hello” is at 3 billion views on YouTube as of press time.

Revisit “Someone Like You” by Adele above.