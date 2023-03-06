Adele Signs a Lucky Bride’s Wedding Dress During Las Vegas Show: Watch

Dreams do come true. A bride and groom who scored tickets to a date of Adele‘s Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace got even luckier when the star took a moment during the show to congratulate them on their recent nuptials.

The moment took place as the 34-year-old sang “When We Were Young.” While passing the couple — who were still dressed in their wedding garb, Adele said, “Did you just get married? You got married today? Congratulations!” The groom had a marker at the ready, which the “Easy on Me” singer took to sign the bottom hem of the gown.

“Weekends with Adele. My world is made – found the love of my life and this man was determined to have Adele sing at our wedding… 7 years later all our dreams came true,” the bride wrote on Instagram, sharing video from the special moment. “Thank you Adele for creating the memory of a lifetime for us.”

The groom was equally excited about the moment and shared it on his Instagram as well. “@adele please excuse my clammy hands,” he wrote. This was my most major fan girl moment lol @gababouthair #3/3/23.”

Adele also gave a subtle nod to the newlyweds on her own Instagram, sharing a photo of her exchange with them in a carousel post from “weekend 14” of her residency.

Adele is slated to perform six more dates at her Las Vegas residency, which will conclude on March 25.

