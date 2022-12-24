Adele Shouts Out Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Verdict: ‘Do Whatever You Want Now, Baby!’

Adele is making Megan Thee Stallion feel her love. Just hours after Tory Lanez was found guilty in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, the “Easy on Me” singer is sharing her support for the “Savage” rapper.

During her Friday (Dec. 23) Weekends With Adele residency show at The Colosseum at Cesars Palace in Las Vegas, the 15-time Grammy winner shouted out the Houston Hottie. She began by telling concertgoers about a viral TikTok mashup in which Megan does the choreography to her own hit “Body,” but which was edited to make it appear as if she were dancing to “Water Under the Bridge” from 25.

“Someone said, ‘Why doesn’t Adele have backup dancers?'” the singer recalled. “And then someone made a video of ‘Water Under the Bridge’ with Meg Thee Stallion doing the dance do it. Remember that?”

The 34-year-old then hinted at the “Her” singer’s court victory. “Well today … tonight, I would like to wish Meg the Stallion a very, very merry, merry Christmas!” she said as the crowd cheered. “Girl, get your peace. Do whatever you want now, baby! I love ya!”

A Los Angeles jury on Friday unanimously found 30-year-old Lanez guilty on all three counts in the trial over whether he shot Megan in the foot in July 2020. The Canadian artist was convicted on assault with a semiautomatic firearm; carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 27; he is facing potentially up to 22 years in prison.

Watch fan-captured footage of Adele giving Megan Thee Stallion a shout-out: