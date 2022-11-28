Adele ‘Self Combusted’ When She Found Out Shania Twain Attended Her Las Vegas Residency

Adele is in the midst of her long-awaited Las Vegas residency, and the audience has been jam-packed with some special celebrity guests.

Most recently, Shania Twain attended one of the Colosseum at Caesars Palace performances, which the “Easy on Me” singer didn’t know until after. Adele took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to share a candid photo of herself performing, with the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” star watching her from the crowd, wearing a wide-brimmed cowboy hat. “Thank god you had a hat on… I would have self combusted had I seen it was you!! I adore you, I can’t believe you came to my show,” Adele captioned the snap.

In response, Twain reshared the Story and wrote, “Thank god we didn’t make eye contact, all I can think of is the reaction of all those fans to @adele combusting halfway through the show [laughing emoji].”

Explore Explore Adele See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

During that same performance, Adele had the best reaction to a camera filter while taking a selfie with a fan. In the video, the Grammy winning superstar is visibly confused when she noticed that the filter altered how she looks. “Oh my God, what have you done to my face? Woah, girl, get that filter off my face,” she tells the fan. “We don’t look like that darling.”

The interaction was followed by a sweet moment, as the superfan burst into tears upon talking to Adele. “Don’t cry! You don’t want JLo to see you cry,” Adele says before hugging the fan.

See the videos below.