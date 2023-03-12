×
Adele Reacts to Shakira’s Fiery ‘Bzrp Music Sessions Vol. 53’ Performance on ‘Fallon’: ‘Her Ex Is in Trouble!’

"Oh, I saw her performance last night on Jimmy Fallon," Adele said to fans in Vegas.

Adele caught Shakira‘s live collab with Bizarrap on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and had some thoughts about it — which she shared with her own audience in Vegas this weekend.

Shakira brought her latest global hit, her Bizarrap-produced, post-breakup diss track “Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” to Fallon’s late-night show Friday night (March 10). The Colombian star delivered a fired-up live take of the personal track, closely surrounded by fans.

On Saturday night, Adele interacted with her own fans at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, one of whom happened to name Shakira as one of her favorite artists when Adele asked.

“Oh, I saw her performance last night on Jimmy Fallon … Oh, her ex-husband’s in trouble!” Adele said with a cackle. (Slight correction: Shakira and her ex partner Gerard Piqué were together for 11 years and have two children together, but they were not married.)

In her interview with Fallon on Friday, Shakira said that she knew the song — which throws jabs at Piqué and his new love interest, and has broken 14 Guinness World Records — would be a hit.

“I started to feel it in my body, you know,” Shak said. “I usually have this visceral sort of physical reaction to music.”

Hear Adele chatting about Shakira, and watch the performance of “‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ Music Sessions Vol. 53,” below.

