Sylvester Stallone Says Removing ‘Rocky’ Statue Was a Dealbreaker for Adele Buying His House

Is Adele a massive Rocky fan?

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Sylvester Stallone shared that there was one specific piece of decor at his former home that Adele was interested in keeping so much, she was willing to walk away from closing the deal altogether.

“I read that Adele is renovating the house she bought from you, but that she kept the Rocky statue that overlooks the pool. You didn’t want to take it with you?” WSJ journalist Lauren Florsheim asked the iconic actor.

“I did. But she said, ‘That’s a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal,'” Stallone explained. “She wanted the statue. I like what she’s doing; she’s making it gorgeous.”

The “Hello” singer purchased Stallone’s Beverly Hills property in early 2022 for a reported $58 million — a fraction of the price of the 3.47-acre property’s previous $80 million-$100 million asking price. If untouched (Adele is doing extensive renovations to the property, as reported by TMZ earlier this month), the statue of Rocky stands tall in the home’s pool area — however, it was not the only statue to ever exist on the lavish property.

Across from the Rocky statue, there once was another smaller statue of a stout man riding a small pony that overlooked the pool. TMZ reports that Adele removed the smaller statue from the property in favor of keeping the Rocky statue.

Stallone created the Rocky franchise, which began with a 1976 film co-written by and starring the actor. He most recently played the role of boxer Rocky Balboa in 2018’s Creed II, which he also co-wrote.

Adele will continue her Las Vegas residency through November of this year.



