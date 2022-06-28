×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Adele Poses Alongside Rich Paul, LeBron & Savannah James at Kevin Love’s NYC Wedding

The sports agent and the "Easy On Me" singer took their relationship public in the summer of 2021.

Adele
Adele Raven B Verona*

Basketball player Kevin Love married model and entrepreneur Kate Bock at the New York Public Library on Saturday (June 25), featuring a star-studded celebration with some high-profile attendees.

In a photo shared by Vogue from the nuptials, Adele is seen posing for a photo and smiling alongside NBA superstar LeBron James, his wife Savannah James and the “Easy On Me” singer’s new boyfriend Rich Paul.

Explore

Explore

Adele

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The sports agent and Adele took their relationship public in the summer of 2021, when they were seen watching a basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. In September, Adele shared a series of photos from another wedding — NBA star Anthony Davis and Marlen P’s — including a sweet photo booth snap of the couple.

Related

SpotemGottem

SpotemGottem Arrested in Miami After Fleeing Police on Jet Ski

“Rich just incredibly arrived,” she said about her boyfriend during an interview with Vogue. “I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild.” In the interview, she also revealed that the two originally met at a party a couple of years before, when she joked to him, while “a bit drunk,” “Do you want to sign me? I’m an athlete now.”

See the photo of Adele, Rich Paul, and the James family via a Twitter fan account below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad