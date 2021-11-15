Adele Holds at No. 1 on Global Charts, Post Malone & The Weeknd, Travis Scott Start in Top 10

Adele‘s “Easy on Me” remains the biggest song in the world, as it tallies a fourth week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Nov. 20).

Plus, two songs debut in the Global 200’s top 10: Post Malone and The Weeknd‘s “One Right Now,” at No. 9, and Travis Scott‘s “Escape Plan,” at No. 10. Meanwhile, each survey’s top five exclusively comprises acts from outside the U.S. for a second consecutive week.

Billboard‘s two global charts, which began in September 2020 and recently marked their first year, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘One Right Now’ Makes Top Global 200 Debut

“Easy on Me” by Adele notches a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. The ballad drew 75.6 million streams (down 10%) and sold 26,000 downloads (down 11%) worldwide in the Nov. 5-11 tracking week.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” keeps at No. 2 on the Global 200, after a record 11 weeks at No. 1; Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” holds at its No. 3 high; CKay’s “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)” rebounds 5-4, after reaching No. 2; and Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” rises 7-5, returning to its best rank first reached two weeks earlier.

For a second straight week, and for a second total frame since the Global 200 began, the chart’s top five exclusively comprises artists from outside the U.S. The acts’ countries of origin: England (Adele, Sheeran, John and Lipa), Australia (The Kid LAROI), Canada (Bieber) and Nigeria (CKay).

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, Post Malone and The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” debuts on the chart at No. 9, with 37.8 million streams and 16,700 sold worldwide in its first week, following its Nov. 5 release. Post Malone earns his first Global 200 top 10 dating to the chart’s inception and The Weeknd adds his sixth.

Plus, Travis Scott’s “Escape Plan” enters the Global 200 at No. 10, with 39.2 million streams and 9,400 sold globally, marking Scott’s third top 10 on the chart. The track was released Nov. 5. That night, eight people died and hundreds more were injured due to a crowd rush at Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston. Two more attendees have since died, while numerous lawsuits mount following the tragedy.

‘Easy’ Also Holds Atop Global Excl. U.S.

Adele’s “Easy on Me” tops the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a fourth week, with 54.8 million streams (down 9%) and 12,000 sold (down 12%) in territories outside the U.S. in the Nov. 5-11 tracking week.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” is steady at No. 2 after nine weeks atop the Global Excl. U.S. chart; CKay’s “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)” lifts 4-3, after reaching No. 2; Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” slips to No. 4 from its No. 3 high; and Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” climbs 6-5, after hitting No. 4.

As on the Global 200, the Global Excl. U.S. top five houses only acts from outside the U.S. On the latter list, such artists share the achievement for a fourth consecutive week, and for a fifth total frame.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Nov. 20) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Nov. 16). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.