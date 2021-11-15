Adele Rules Hot 100 for Fourth Week; Post Malone & The Weeknd, Silk Sonic Debut in Top 10

Adele‘s “Easy on Me” adds a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Plus, Ed Sheeran boasts two simultaneous top five Hot 100 hits for the first time, as “Bad Habits” and “Shivers” ranks at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively.

Meanwhile, two tracks debut in the Hot 100’s top 10: Post Malone and The Weeknd‘s “One Right Now,” at No. 6, and “Smokin Out the Window” by Silk Sonic, the tandem of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, at No. 8.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Nov. 20) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Nov. 16). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“Easy on Me,” released Oct. 14 on Columbia Records, drew 78.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 12%) and 23.6 million U.S. streams (down 8%) and sold 14,600 downloads (down 7%) in the Nov. 5-11 tracking week, according to MRC Data.

The ballad leads the Streaming Songs chart for a fourth week, rises from No. 2 for a second week atop Digital Song Sales and holds at its No. 2 high on Radio Songs.

Notably, the song is the first to simultaneously top two of the Hot 100’s three component charts and rank as high as No. 2 on the other in exactly a year, since 24kGldn’s “Mood,” featuring iann dior, led both Radio Songs and Streaming Songs and held the runner-up spot on Digital Song Sales on the surveys dated Nov. 21, 2020. (No title has crowned all three tallies at the same time since Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, for five weeks in July-August 2017.)

The Kid LAROI and Bieber’s “Stay” keeps at No. 2 on the Hot 100, after seven weeks at No. 1, as it leads Radio Songs for a ninth week (89.2 million, down less than 1%).

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” repeats at No. 3 on the Hot 100, three weeks after it led the list. It adds a 12th week atop both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100.

The track also ascends to No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart, where it becomes Lil Nas X’s second leader, after “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” for a week in July, and Harlow’s first.

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” holds at No. 4 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 2, and his “Shivers” rises 6-5 for a new high. The latter becomes his sixth top five hit, as he charts top five entries simultaneously for the first time. Both songs are from his album =, which a week earlier launched as his fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Post Malone and The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” bounds onto the Hot 100 at No. 6, with 23.3 million airplay audience impressions, 17.3 million streams and 12,800 sold in its first week, following its Nov. 5 release. It begins at No. 3 on Digital Song Sales, No. 5 on Streaming Songs and No. 30 on Radio Songs.

The track debuts as Post Malone’s 10th Hot 100 top 10, and first since “Circles,” which became his fourth No. 1 in November 2019, and The Weeknd’s 14th top 10.

Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” dips 5-7 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 3. It dominates the multi-metric Hot Country Songs chart for an 18th week.

“Smokin Out the Window” by Silk Sonic, the twosome of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, debuts at No. 8 on the Hot 100, with 21 million streams, 5.9 million in airplay audience and 9,300 sold in its first week, following its Nov. 5 arrival. It bows No. 3 on Streaming Songs and No. 8 on Digital Song Sales.

The collab, which contributes to the chart histories of both artists, is Mars’ 18th Hot 100 top 10 and Anderson .Paak’s second, after their “Leave the Door Open,” which spent two weeks at No. 1 in April-May. Both songs (as well as “Skate,” which debuted and peaked at No. 14 on the Hot 100 in August) are from the pair’s album An Evening With Silk Sonic, released Friday (Nov. 12).

“Window” concurrently opens at No. 1 on the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart, where it’s Mars’ fourth leader and Anderson .Paak’s second, after “Door.” (“Skate” glided to No. 3 on the survey.)

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Doja Cat’s “Need to Know” slips to No. 9 from its No. 8 best and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” holds at its No. 10 high, a week after it completed the longest trip (42 weeks) to the top 10 in the chart’s history. The latter rules the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for an eighth week each.

