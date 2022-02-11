Adele Pole Dances & Judges ‘Drag Race U.K.’ Star Cheryl Hole’s London Club Event

Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 8, 2022 in London.

Fresh off of dominating at this year’s Brit Awards on Feb. 8, Adele is still in London, and apparently painting the town red. She showed up to Drag Race U.K. vs. The World alum Cheryl Hole’s show at club Heaven Thursday (Feb. 10), and helped judge a stripping competition and took her own turn on the pole.

There’s no denying that Adele is a gay icon. The LGBTQ community has embraced the star since the beginning of her career, and she’s been portrayed by countless drag queens over the years, including one in Taylor Swift’s ““You Need to Calm Down” music video. Now, Adele might just have solidified her icon status by crashing the stage at the “G-A-Y Porn Idol” contest to chat with host Cheryl Hole – whose name is a play on English singer Cheryl Cole’s moniker – and help her select a victor for the night’s stripping contest.

When choosing the winner at Hole’s request – “You can have the final say, you’re f–cking Adele” – the “Easy on Me” singer seemed to double down on a comment she made at the Brits when accepting the award for artist of the year. “We love being females, don’t we?” she said to the young woman she’d just crowned Porn Idol champion. “F–cking love being females.”

Adele topped off the night by providing a demonstration of her own pole dancing skills. To the delight of a screaming crowd, she showed everyone how it’s done with a graceful spin and squat sequence.

After the event, Hole shared photos of the two together on social media. “Confirmed: @Adele was devastated I was eliminated on Drag Race too. Love you divalina,” the drag queen captioned the Instagram post.

Check out the footage of Adele’s night out below:

adele pole dancing at heaven who had this on their 2022 bingo card pic.twitter.com/bJsKbE0xiL — maddi 🍄 (@lilredmaddi) February 11, 2022