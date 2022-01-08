Adele Shares Another ‘Oh My God’ Music Video Teaser: See the Photo

Adele‘s music video for “Oh My God” is on its way, and she has given fans another glimpse at the new visual for the single.

After announcing the Jan. 12 premiere of her “Oh My God” video on social media earlier this week — along with a brief black-and-white clip — on Saturday (Jan. 8), Adele posted a second look at what’s to come.

She shared what appears to be a still image from the upcoming video: a portrait of herself in a red, off-the-shoulder gown, with red lips, red nails and a red apple to match.

The top comment on Adele’s latest Twitter update came from the official Schitt’s Creek account, which expressed the general excitement of the situation with a compilation clip of David Rose saying “oh my god” in various scenes from the series.

Saturday’s sneak peek follows Adele’s announcement of the new video on Jan. 6, when she wrote, “Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it x.”

Her new album 30 is currently in its sixth week in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. Tallying that with the success of previous albums (25, which spent 10 weeks at No. 1) and 21 (24 weeks), Adele has now had a total of 40 weeks at No. 1 on the albums chart throughout her career.

See her new “Oh My God” photo below. The video will make its debut at 12 p.m. ET on Jan. 12.