Adele Reveals What She Thinks Is ‘the Best Karaoke Song’ — and It’s Not One of Her Own

Adele may have a plethora of hits of her own, but when it comes to karaoke, she prefers singing one by an entirely different global pop sensation: Lady Gaga.

In a video taken at what appears to be one of her recent Weekends With Adele residency shows in Las Vegas, the “Easy on Me” singer took a moment in between songs to chat with fans in the audience about her favorite tracks to perform on much smaller stages. “You know what’s the best karaoke song to do?” she told one fan. “‘Bad Romance’ by Lady Gaga.”

The musician went on to enthusiastically sing the iconic gibberish introduction to Gaga’s 2009 smash — “Ra ra ah ah ah, roma ro ma ma” — adding that the song is “so fun.”

But even though she’s one of the only women alive with as much performance experience as Gaga, Adele did admit that there is one part of the song that still trips her up. “When she starts speaking French, I’ve got no idea what she’s saying,” she shrugged.

For the record, by the way, Adele isn’t the only one who loves busting out “Bad Romance” at the karaoke bar. Last year, Billboard ranked the hit as the 33rd best karaoke song of all time. Also on the list? Adele’s “Rolling In the Deep” at No. 57.

At the Vegas show, Adele also noted that there’s actually another song that serves as her main go-to karaoke contribution. “My song is normally ‘Proud Mary,'” she said, referencing, of course, the legendary hit by Ike & Tina Turner. (Tina Turner passed away in May.)

See the clip below: