Adele Sings Along to Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ During Night Out in Miami Beach: Watch

Adele is living her teenage dream…with the help of some adult beverages. The 34-year-old superstar was spotted having the time of her life this weekend at a gay bar in Miami Beach, enjoying drinks, lighting up the dance floor and happily singing along to pop hits like Katy Perry‘s 2010 smash.

Long hair tossed over her shoulders, Adele was captured in one video belting to a remixed “Teenage Dream,” sped-up with an appropriately danceable electronic beat added underneath Perry’s iconic lyrics. “I can’t sleep, let’s run away and don’t ever look back,” the musician sang along, making up corresponding dance moves as she went.

Fan photos and videos of the “Easy On Me” singer’s night out pinned her to Twist nightclub in South Beach, with one partygoer tweeting: “adele singing with us at twist???? i LOVE to see it.” That same fan also shared a video of the 16-time Grammy winner hitting all the high notes to Sia and David Guetta’s 2011 blockbuster hit “Titanium,” encouraging the crowd around her to sing along, too.

Though it seems the star is currently enjoying some time down south, she’ll soon be headed back out west to resume her acclaimed Las Vegas residency. A few weeks ago, while closing out her initial run of Weekends With Adele shows at Caesars Palace, Adele announced that an additional 34 shows starting June 16 would be added to the lineup.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that, so I am coming back,” she told fans at a recent show. “I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to film it and I’m going to release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

See clips of Adele enjoying her night out in Miami below:

Adele singing Teenage Dream 😭 pic.twitter.com/hNN0mz6P5Q — Sam (@adeleisnumber1) April 17, 2023