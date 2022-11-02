Adele Spent Her Halloween Dancing to Rihanna & Dressed as a ‘Men in Black’ Agent

Call her Agent A. Adele spent her Halloween channeling Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones from Men in Back and dancing to Rihanna.

In a video posted by a fan page on Tuesday, the superstar is seen getting down to RiRi’s 2010 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “What’s My Name?,” featuring Drake, on an empty dance floor with a male pal. As Adele swings her hair over her shoulders, she rocks a chic black suit, white shirt and tie a la the 1997 sci-fi movie starring Smith and Jones.

A separate tweet shows the “Easy on Me” songstress taking a photo with friends at the “Night of Terror” party in Los Angeles on Monday night. In the snap, she wears black shades and wields one of the famous “neuralyzers” that Agent K and Agent J use in the film franchise to erase people’s memories of their alien encounters.

A few days before Halloween, Adele dropped a music video for her latest 30 single “I Drink Wine.” During a Q&A with fans celebrating the release of the visual, she clued the world in on the fact that, apparently, we’ve all been pronouncing her name incorrectly since the start of her record-breaking career. (For future reference, it’s “Uh-del,” not “Ah-del.”)

Turns out the mispronunciation wasn’t the only thing to come out of the Q&A either. While she hasn’t had time to listen to Taylor Swift‘s Midnights yet, Adele praised her fellow superstar in response to another fan’s question, calling her “one of the greatest songwriters of our generation.”

Check out Adele’s Men in Black-inspired Halloween getup below.