Adele Gushes Over Lizzo During Las Vegas Concert: ‘She’s Such an Amazing Person’

Lizzo doesn’t need a sentimental man or woman to pump her up anymore, because Adele‘s already got it covered. During one of the “Easy on Me” singer’s recent Las Vegas residency concerts, Adele took a moment to share her admiration for the Yitty founder and praised her new documentary Love, Lizzo — and Lizzo returned the favor on Twitter soon after.

“I met her at a house party,” Adele recalled to her audience of her first introduction to the “About Damn Time” musician. “She was like, ‘I’m a singer.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, amazing.’ I’m having a karaoke party this week if you want to come. We’ve had a few really one-on-one emotional girlfriend conversations. I really think very highly of her.”

She went on to give a rave review of Lizzo’s new biographical film Love, Lizzo, released in November on HBO Max. “Her documentary — and I hate music documentaries,” said the “Rolling In the Deep” vocalist, who kicked off her five-month residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in November. “I ain’t got time for no one doing documentaries in their 30s or 40s. Unless it’s Tina Turner or the Beatles, get out of town.”

“But I absolutely loved it,” Adele continued. “It was so sincere. It was so truthful. I laughed, I cried, I loved seeing all the footage and the photographs of her when she was little.”

“She’s such an amazing person,” the 15-time Grammy winner added. “She is so thoughtful, she sends flowers to you, she remembers things about you. She’s amazing, so I’d like to give her all of my love.”

Lizzo took notice of Adele’s sweet words about her, and reposted a video of the concert moment on Twitter Sunday (Dec. 4). “ADELE I LOVE UUUUU RIGHT BACK & I WANTED TO GO TO THAT KARAOKE PARTY SO BAD WE GOTTA DO IT BIG IN VEGAS BABY,” she wrote in her caption. “@Adele thank you for watching #lovelizzo.”

Watch Adele gush over Lizzo at a recent concert and see Lizzo’s reaction to the moment below: