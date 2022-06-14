Adele Stands With Grenfell Survivors & Bereaved Families, Demands ‘Truth, Justice & Change’

Tuesday (June 14) marked the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire that killed 72 people, and Adele took to Twitter to spread awareness.

The Grammy winning superstar shared a post by Grenfell United, a page of “survivors and bereaved families of Grenfell” who are seeking justice for the 72 lives lost. “For 5 years we’ve had to endure a justice system that protects the powerful,” the group’s post read. “A system that prevents justice. Whilst this system exists, we face the same unachievable battle as the many before us. From Aberfan, to Hillsborough, justice has been denied & #Grenfell is no different.”

“They left us to search for answers, they mocked us publicly,” the post continued. “Now, they stand in the way of justice. We must pave a new way forward. We must hold those responsible to account. Stand with us tonight and #DemandCharges for our 72 loved ones.”

Adele retweeted the statement, writing, “I stand with the Grenfell families. Follow @GrenfellUnited and join their campaign for truth, justice and change.”

I stand with the Grenfell families. Follow @GrenfellUnited and join their campaign for truth, justice and change 💚 https://t.co/RZb3aiQfq4 — Adele (@Adele) June 14, 2022

The massive fire set the 24-story apartment tower ablaze, burning up to 1,800 degrees as it spread under the sheath of silver cladding that authorities believe helped accelerate the flames. In December 2017, Adele signed a petition requesting that fans take action to implore Prime Minister Theresa May “take urgent action to restore their faith in the Grenfell Tower inquiry.” And on the first anniversary of the tragedy in 2018, Adele sang along to a choir performing Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me” near the scene of the fire.

Last year, she made a rare appearance in Remember Grenfell, a film commemorating the fourth anniversary of the tragedy. She called for justice in the ongoing Grenfell Tower Inquiry that was formed specifically for this investigation. She also thanked Grenfell United, a group of families of victims and survivors of the fire, for “putting your pain aside for all these years to fight the fight.”

“The trial is taking way too long, and still no one has been held accountable for that night’s events. And yet Grenfell United are still out here fighting tirelessly for the justice and for the change that not only they deserve, that their community deserve, but the whole country deserves. And for that I’d like to thank you,” she said. “Thank you for putting your pain aside for all these years to fight the fight. I can’t imagine the sort of personal consequences that has on you.”