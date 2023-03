Adele Extends ‘Weekends With’ Las Vegas Residency, Announces Upcoming Concert Film

Adele isn’t leaving Las Vegas just yet.

During her final Weekends With Adele residency show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday (March 25), the British songstress revealed that she’ll be returning to Sin City for additional performances this summer and through the fall.

The singer also noted that her upcoming shows will be documented for a concert film.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that, so I am coming back,” Adele told the audience. “I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to film it and I’m going to release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

She added, “And then I’ll be back from the summer. Back in August until the end of fall.”

On Sunday morning (March 26), 34 new Weekends With Adele shows were officially announced. The extended residency run begins June 16 and continues through Nov. 4. See the full list of dates below.

Registration for presale tickets is currently available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration, and will continue through April 2. The Verified Fan Presale beings on April 5.

Billboard was in attendance for the spectacular opening night of Adele’s residency in November 2022, during which the beloved singer mesmerized the Sin City crowd with performances of her chart-topping hits and showcased her brilliantly bawdy sense of humor. Check out our “7 Best Moments” and “Funniest One-Liners” posts from the opening show.

See Adele’s new Weekends With Adele residency dates below.

June 16: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

June 17: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

June 23: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

June 24: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

June 30: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

July 1: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Aug. 4: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Aug. 5: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Aug. 11: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Aug. 12: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Aug. 18: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Aug. 19: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Aug. 25: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Aug. 26: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Sept. 1: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Sept. 2: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Sept. 8: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Sept 9: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Sept. 15: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Sept 16: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Sept. 22: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Sept. 23: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Sept. 29: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Sept. 30: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Oct. 6: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Oct. 7: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Oct. 13: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Oct. 14: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Oct. 20: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Oct. 21: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Oct. 27: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Oct. 28: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Nov. 3: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

Nov. 4: Colosseum at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas)

See Adele’s announcement on Instagram below.