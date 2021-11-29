Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ on Track For Another U.K. Chart Title

Adele currently rules both U.K. charts, with 30 and its lead single “Easy On Me.” Don’t expect the pop superstar to give up her throne without a fight.

Based on early streaming and sales data, “Easy On Me” is on track for a seventh consecutive week at No. 1, further extending its lead as Adele’s longest reigning single.

“Easy On Me” leads the First Look update, which ranks singles based on 48 hours of music consumption across the U.K.

Its nearest competition is another 30 release, “I Drink Wine,” which is set to lift two places to a new peak of No. 2.

Meanwhile, British rapper ArrDee is on the rise with ”Flowers (Say My Name),” which is up 7-3 and is the only track that currently stands in the way of an Adele trifecta, as her album track “Oh My God” dips 2-4.

The Christmas bells are ringing on the chart blast as Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and Wham’s “Last Christmas” are set for a return to the Top 10. Carey’s holidays classic lifts 24-6 while “Last Christmas” improves 28-9.

Both singles are becoming more popular as time moves on. Last year, both recordings topped the Official Singles Chart for the first time since their respective releases in 1994 and 1984, the latter setting a new record.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday, local time.