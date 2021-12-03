Adele Completes Another Chart Double In Australia

It’s another chart double for Adele, as 30 (Columbia/Sony) enters a second week at No. 1 on Australia’s albums chart and the lead track from it, “Easy On Me,” snags a fourth week atop the national singles survey.

The British pop superstar will need to show some serious staying power if she’s to repeat the efforts of her two previous No. 1 albums. 2015’s 25 logged eight weeks at the summit, while 2011’s 21 ruled the ARIA Albums Chart for 32 weeks, the second-longest stint in history, behind Dire Straits’ 1985 blockbuster Brothers In Arms, at 34 weeks.

On the current frame, 25 is down 7-10 and 21 dips 10-18.

Coming in behind 30 is a trio of former leaders, Ed Sheeran’s = (equals) (via Atlantic/Warner), Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) (Universal), and ABBA’s Voyage (Universal), respectively, while Chillinit completes the Top 5 with Family Ties (Virgin Music Australia/Universal), for the week’s highest debut. It’s the Sydney rapper’s third Top Ten entry on the ARIA Albums Chart, following The Octagon (No. 2 in February 2020) and the Full Circle mixtape (No. 3 in October 2020).

Christmas is just around the corner, and, like clockwork, Michael Bublé’s Christmas (Reprise/Warner) returns to the top tier. The Canadian crooner’s diamond-certified set flies 40-8. Since its release in 2011, Christmas has logged 82 weeks in the Top 50, including a combined 15 weeks at No. 1 across 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2019, ARIA reports. To celebrate its 10h anniversary, Christmas this year is issued with a double-CD special edition, as well as a deluxe box set.

Further down the list, The Beatles’ final studio set Let It Be (USM/Universal) stages a second reentry in the ARIA Top 50 in three months, on this occasion timed to the release of Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back documentary on Disney+. Let It Be vaults to No. 24, having returned to the chart at No. 2 in late-October after being reissued following its 50th anniversary.

Adele’s reign over the ARIA Singles Chart is complete, with another No. 1 for “Easy on Me,” plus several more tracks in the Top 40: “Oh My God” (down 6-10), “I Drink Wine” (down 10-36), “My Little Love” (down 11-39) and “Can I Get It” (down 15-40).

Finally, Mariah Carey shakes the Christmas bells early as “All I Want For Christmas Is You” returns to the chart, at No. 18. The holidays classic has reached No. 1 in 2018, 2019 and 2020.