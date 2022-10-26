Adele Calls Taylor Swift ‘One of the Greatest Songwriters of Our Generation’

Turns out Adele is a bonafide Swiftie! The superstar offered up her take on Taylor Swift on Tuesday (Oct. 25,) and had nothing but nice things to say.

“I haven’t,” she said when asked if she’d listened to Midnights yet during Happy Hour With Adele, a fan event celebrating the release of her new music video for “I Drink Wine.” “But the only reason is, is ’cause I’ve been in rehearsals for, like, 12 hours a f—in’ day … But I think Taylor’s one of the greatest songwriters of our generation, so I will definitely give it a listen.

“I loved the two in COVID very, very much,” the singer continued, referring to 2020 sister albums Folklore and Evermore. “And I think she’s fun as well, she makes a release fun!”

Thanks to the thoughtful strategy behind the Midnights rollout, Swift’s 10th album has already become the first album to sell more than one million copies in the U.S. in its first week since her 2017 studio set Reputation. Midnights has already posted the largest overall week, by equivalent album units, for any album since Adele’s own 25 back in 2015.

Meanwhile, Adele may very well be headed for a rematch against Beyoncé for album of the year at the upcoming 2023 Grammys after last going head to head back in 2017 with 25 and Lemonade. (At the time, Adele took home the big prize over Queen Bey’s soul-baring visual album, though she gave the fellow music icon a shoutout during her tearful acceptance speech, calling Queen Bey “the artist of [her] life.”)

Watch Adele lavish compliments on Swift below.