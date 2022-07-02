Adele Shines at BST Hyde Park Festival, Stops Performance to Help Fans in the Crowd

Adele made the safety of her fans a priority during her triumphant return to the stage at London’s BST Hyde Park Festival on Friday (July 1).

During the headlining set, her first public concert in five years, the 34-year-old British songstress stopped numerous times to assist distressed fans in the approximately 65,000-person crowd.

“Stop, stop, stop,” Adele said abruptly after delivering the opening line of “Skyfall,” pointing to a section of the crowd. “Do you need security’s help? Right in the middle there, can you see where they’re all waving? Can you see over there, can you get over there? They’re coming, they’re coming. Everyone move out of the way, please.”

After receiving cheers from festival-goers and seeing that everything was under control, the hitmaker continued performing the theme song from the 2012 James Bond film. Watch a video of “Skyfall” performance here.

Adele’s two-hour set also included such hits as “Hello,” “Rumour Has It” and “Rolling In the Deep,” as well as the live debut of her 30 album track “Oh My God.”

“My God, I’m back at home,” the multi-Grammy Award winner told the sold-out audience. “It’s so strange to be in front of a crowd again. I get so nervous before each show but I love being up here.”

The BST Hyde Park Festival marked Adele’s first public concert since a pair of shows London’s Wembley Stadium in 2017. She last performed at the Brit Awards in February, and appeared at televised events leading up to the November 2021 release of her fourth studio album, 30.

The superstar singer was scheduled to begin her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency in January, but she postponed the 24-show run at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace because of production delays caused by COVID-19.

Adele is scheduled to perform again at London’s Hyde Park on Saturday night.