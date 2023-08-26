Adele Attempts Beyonce’s ‘Everybody on Mute’ Challenge at Her Las Vegas Residency

Adele hilariously tried to channel Beyonce during her Las Vegas residency.

The 35-year-old British songstress took a moment during her Weekends With Adele show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday (Aug. 26) to attempt — and ultimately fail at — Bey’s “everybody on mute” challenge.

For those who have missed it, Beyonce has been challenging her Renaissance World Tour audiences to be completely silent for a moment after she delivers the “Energy” lyric, “Look around, everybody on mute.”

Adele thought it might be a good idea to experiment with the challenge during her own concert, but it didn’t end as she had planned. In a fan-captured video from her Vegas performance, the “Easy on Me Singer” tells the crowd, “Everybody on mute,” but many fans are still heard chattering away.

“You f—ing failed miserably,” Adele playfully chastised. “When I sing ‘everybody on mute,’ you have to be f—ing quiet.”

She then referenced a recent Beyonce concert where the crowd didn’t pipe down during the challenge. “Atlanta failed miserably. There was a video of them this morning!” she said. “And everyone was like ‘wah!'”

Watch Adele attempt Beyonce’s “everybody on mute” challenge on X (formerly Twitter) here.