Adele Aces Australian Chart Double

Adele is unbeatable in the Land Down Under, where her album 30 (Columbia/Sony) starts in the top spot on the Australian chart, and “Easy On Me” returns to No. 1 on the national singles survey.

30 becomes Adele’s third leader on the ARIA Albums Chart, following 2015’s 25, which logged eight weeks at No. 1; and 2011’s 21, which ran a marathon 32 weeks at the summit, the second longest reign in ARIA Charts history.

The “Adele Effect” can be felt up-and-down both main charts.

With 30 blasting to No. 1, her three catalog albums all climb the chart: 25 rises 11-7, 21 lifts 23-10 and 19 reenters at No. 29.

Nine tracks from Adele’s new LP debut in the current ARIA Top 50, including Top 10 entries for “Oh My God” (No. 6) and “I Drink Wine” (No. 10). Also, her 2011 classic “Rolling In The Deep” (XL/Remote Control) returns to the chart at No. 46, giving the superstar singer a total of 11 songs in the ARIA Top 50.

“Easy On Me” improves 2-1 for a third non-consecutive week at the ARIA Singles Chart summit.

Meanwhile, celebrated Australian singer and songwriter Paul Kelly debuts at No. 2 with Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train (Gawdaggie/EMI), a holidays collection featuring guest vocals from Kasey Chambers, Dan Kelly, Emma Donovan, Lior, Vika & Linda Bull, Kate Miller-Heidke, Marlon Williams and more.

It’s the ARIA Hall of Famer’s eighth studio album in six years, and fifth of those to crack the Top Ten.

Finally, Bruce Springsteen makes his mark with The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts (Columbia/Sony), which starts at No. 6. The Top 10 entry follows the official release of the “Legendary” live recordings, cut with the E Street Band at the September 1979 MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy) benefit concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York.