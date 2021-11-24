Adele’s ‘30’ Already Has U.K.’s Biggest Opening Week of 2021

It’s official: Adele’s 30 (Columbia) has the biggest opening week for any album in the U.K. this year. And there’s still time to pile on more chart sales.

The Official Charts Company, the U.K.’s charts compiler, typically shares an update on album performances at the midweek stage, ahead of the publication late Friday of its weekly chart.

Adele’s 30 is no ordinary release.

The OCC published a rare sales flash Wednesday (Nov. 24), revealing 30 had accumulated 219,000 chart sales so far this frame, eclipsing ABBA’s comeback album Voyage (Polar), which bagged 204,000 chart sales in its first full week.

It’s also the loftiest opening tally for a female artist album since Adele’s last LP 25, back in November 2015.

The North Londoner could snag the chart double this week, as her current No. 1, “Easy On Me,” leads the U.K.’s singles chart race, ahead of another 30 track, “Oh My God.”

The Official U.K. Singles and Albums Charts are published late Friday, local time.