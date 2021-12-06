Adele’s ‘30’ Leads U.K. Chart Race

Adele’s blockbuster album 30 (Columbia) is on the way to a third consecutive U.K. chart title. But it won’t have an easy ride.

Based on midweek sales and streaming data published by the OCC, 30 is on course for the crown, though it’s facing a challenge from JLS’s 2.0 (BMG), the X Factor alum’s first album of original material since Evolution, which hit No. 3 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart in 2012.

JLS’s latest is on target for a No. 2 debut, for what would be the outfit’s sixth U.K. Top 10 album, continuing an unbroken streak which began with their eponymously-titled debut, in 2009.

Despite finishing runner-up on The X Factor in 2008, JLS has crossed the finish line first on the U.K. charts, including five No. 1 singles, and a best-selling album with JLS.

The Christmas vibe is spreading on the Official Chart Update, as Michael Buble’s perennial classic Christmas (Reprise) lifts 6-5, for its highest position this year.

Meanwhile, northern English indie pop outfit Lottery Winners are eyeing a career high with Something To Leave The House For (Modern Sky). It’s new at No. 6, well up from the No. 23 peak position for their 2020 self-titled set.

Over on the singles chart blast, Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s “Merry Christmas” (Atlantic) holds pole position, ahead of Adele’s reigning champ “Easy On Me”.

The Official U.K. Singles and Albums Charts are published late Friday, local time.