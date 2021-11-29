Adele’s ‘30’ Aiming for Second Week at No. 1 In U.K.

Adele is heading for a second-straight chart double in the U.K., as her record-busting album 30 (Columbia) takes pole-position in the race to No. 1.

The London singer’s fourth album leads the midweek chart, the OCC reports, ahead of Westlife’s new effort Wild Dreams (East West/Rhino), which is on track for a No. 2 debut for it would be the veteran Irish boy band’s 14th U.K. Top 10 appearance.

Last week, 30 blasted to the summit of the Official U.K. Albums chart, punching through with the fastest sales for any album this year, and the highest first-week tally for a female album in that territory since Adele’s 25 in 2015.

There’s Christmas joy in this week’s chart update. Further down the midweek tally, Take That’s Gary Barlow is chasing his fifth Top 10 effort with The Dream of Christmas (Polydor), ringing in at No. 4; while Michael Buble’s holidays classic Christmas (Reprise) lifts 17-7.

Outside the Top 10, David Bowie’s posthumous boxed set Brilliant Adventure (Parlophone) is tracking for a No. 12 start, while another legendary British act, Deep Purple, is set to enter the survey with Turning To Crime (Ear Music), new at No. 15.

It’s been a long and winding road for The Beatles, whose final album Let It Be (Apple Corps) is set to reenter the Top 40 off the back of Peter Jackson’s three-part Disney+ documentary, Get Back. Originally released in 1970, Let Is Be flies 63-30 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart Update.

Over on the U.K.’s singles chart blast, Adele maintains a 1-2 with “Easy On Me” and “I Drink Wine,” respectively, while Mariah Carey’s Christmas favorite “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (Columbia) powers up the chart-blast, 25-3.

The Official U.K. Singles and Albums Charts are published late Friday, local time.