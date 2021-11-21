Fans Choose Adele’s ’30’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Adele‘s latest album, 30, has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Nov. 19) on Billboard, choosing the 33-year-old British superstar’s fourth studio album as their favorite new music release of the past week.

30, which dropped on Friday through Melted Stone and Columbia Records, brought in 79% of the vote, beating out new music by Saweetie (“Icy Chain”), French Montana (They Got Amnesia), Walker Hayes (“AA”), Rico Nasty featuring Flo Milli (“Money”), and others.

30 is the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s 25, which had a record-smashing first week after selling 3.38 million copies in its debut week in the U.S. That was the biggest sales week of an album since Nielsen (now MRC Data) began tracking point-of-sale music purchases in 1991. 25 spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won Grammy Awards for album of the year and best pop vocal album of the year.

“Easy on Me,” the lead single from 30, has spent the last four consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. Adele performed “Easy on Me” and three more songs from 30 — “I Drink Wine,” “Hold On” and “Love is a Game” — during her CBS primetime television special Adele: One Night Only, which averaged 9.92 million viewers, per time-zone-adjusted fast national ratings from Nielsen.

Placing second on the past week’s tally with nearly 8% of the vote was the “other” category, followed by Saweetie’s latest single “Icy Chain,” in third with almost 7%. The new track will appear on the Bay Area-raised rapper’s forthcoming debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, which does not yet have a release date.

On the red carpet of the 2021 BET Awards in June, Saweetie told Billboard that meeting Cher made her realize she needed to push back the album release and get back in the studio. “This album needs to have feelings, it needs to have soul, it needs to have spirit. And I have a lot of room for improvement, so I’m gonna work on that,” the rapper said.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.