Adele Is ‘Full-Time Living Meme Material’ at 2023 Super Bowl: See the Best Fan Reactions

If Rihanna won the Super Bowl, Adele came in a close second just by showing up for the game.

The “I Drink Wine” singer’s presence at any event is surefire material for the Twitterverse, and the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday was thankfully no exception.

“Why is Adele in the audience always meme material,” one Twitter user captioned a video of the artist speaking and gesticulating emphatically with her on-point manicure. Another added, “Adele. part time singer. full time living meme material.”

“Adele is just like us. Here for Rihanna, nothing more,” one RiRi fan tweeted alongside a snap of the stone-faced superstar taking in Sheryl Lee Ralph’s performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” ahead of kick-off.

Other users attempted to lip-read what Adele could possibly be saying in the now-viral video, with one hilariously coming up with, “Adele talking about Rihanna…’She’ll have some weed and be like [calm hands] she’ll be fab, she’ll be fab.'”

Just one week ago, Adele was also on hand for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, where she finally met new bestie Dwayne Johnson, got drunk with Lizzo, and later won the award for best pop solo performance for her 10-week No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Easy on Me.” During the telecast, she was also nominated for a slew of trophies, including song and record of the year for “Easy” and album of the year and best pop vocal album for 30.

Check out some of the best memes and reactions to Adele at the 2023 Super Bowl below.

why is adele at the audience always meme material😭 pic.twitter.com/D0bwRM6TwP — allure (new acc) (@allurequinn) February 13, 2023

adele is just like us. here for rihanna nothing more pic.twitter.com/Pz3y9vJljg — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 12, 2023

Everyone be quiet, Rihanna is about to perform #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/cl6oLRu8Lo — Adele Access (@AdeleAccess) February 13, 2023

adele talking about Rihanna 😭 “she’ll have some weed and be like [calm hands] she’ll be fab, she’ll be fab” pic.twitter.com/nGm02OL6Af — o-knee (@__Onixivy_) February 13, 2023

Me when my kids try to speak to me before I’ve had my coffee #adele pic.twitter.com/hR2BpwhcDD — Rebekah Marine (@rebekahmarine) February 13, 2023

adele. part time singer. full time living meme material. pic.twitter.com/RqbmcVZDwD — fran🍷 (@adeledrinkswine) February 13, 2023

the way adele always purses her lips is so funny😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/k3NC6sZPpp — steven (@stevenartpop) February 13, 2023