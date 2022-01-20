Adele Posts Tearful Video Postponing Las Vegas Residency: ‘It’s Been Impossible to Finish the Show’

Adele broke the news Thursday (Jan. 20) that she is rescheduling her 2022 Las Vegas residency due to delivery delays and her team members having COVID.

In a tearful video posted to her Instagram, the English superstar said, “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID. They still are. And it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now.”

The “Easy on Me” singer, who released her Billboard 200-topping album 30 in November, was slated to to begin her “Weekends With Adele” residency on Friday. The 24-show run from the Colosseum of Las Vegas at Caesars Palace was originally scheduled for twice a weekend from Jan. 21 through April 16. It remains unclear when the rescheduled dates are.

“I’m gutted. I’m sorry it’s so last-minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out, and … we’ve run out of time,” she continued between sobs. “And I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that traveled again. I’m really, really sorry. I’m really sorry. We’re going to reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now. And I’m going to finish my show, and I’m going to get it where it’s supposed to be for you. I’m so sorry. It’s been impossible. We’ve been up against so much. It just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry. I’m sorry.”

Watch her announcement video below.