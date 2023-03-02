Adam Sandler Extends Live Tour With 2023 Spring Dates

Adam Sandler fans have one more chance to see him on tour. On Thursday (March 2), the singer-comedian announced that he has added another leg to his Adam Sandler Live tour that will see him make seven additional stops throughout the United States this spring.

“One more week of fun? Let’s do it!” the three-time Grammy nominee wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of the tour’s official poster that features him playing a guitar to an excited crowd.

The new leg of the tour begins on April 13 at New Jersey’s Prudential Center and will make stops in Philadelphia, Buffalo, Detroit, Louisville and Cleveland before concluding on April 21 at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena.

Fans looking to secure tickets can do so through Live Nation’s presale starting on Thursday (March 2) at 12 p.m. local time. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, March 3 at 12 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Before hitting the road, Sandler will star opposite Jennifer Aniston in Murder Mystery 2, which premieres March 31 on Netflix.

See Sandler’s list of tour dates — and official poster for the trek — below.

ADAM SANDLER LIVE TOUR DATES: