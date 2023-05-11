Adam Levine Will Return to ‘The Voice’ With Maroon 5 Performance of New Single ‘Middle Ground’

Adam Levine is making his returns to music and to The Voice, all within the span of a few days. On Thursday (May 11), the members of Maroon 5 announced that their new single “Middle Ground” — the band’s first release since 2021 — is set to arrive later this month, which they’ll celebrate with a special live performance on the hit singing competition series that used to call Levine “coach.”

Arriving May 19, “Middle Ground” is billed as something of a return to form, calling back to Maroon 5’s sound on 2002 breakthrough album Songs About Jane. “I need more than myself, I need light, I need life, I need what I never felt,” Levine sings on the track, over soft acoustic guitar and tambourine. “If It hit the ground, I’ll fall down to my knees, would you hear the sound?”

Four days after the song’s release, the band will take The Voice stage on May 23 during the show’s season finale episode for the first scheduled live performance of “Middle Ground.” Fans of the program definitely haven’t forgotten Levine’s days as one of four coaches, a role he served from the very first season of The Voice in 2011 up through 2019.

It’s sure to be a sentimental reunion given that Blake Shelton, the only remaining original coach from season one, will retire from the panel after this season concludes. The country star and Levine were famously good friends onscreen as well as hilarious frenemies while competing against one another.

Also on May 23, Maroon 5 will release a music video for “Middle Ground.” For a sneak peek at the new track, check out the band’s Instagram video showcasing Levine singing part of the song with guitarist James Valentine below.