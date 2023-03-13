×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Adam Levine Says ‘It’s About Time’ Blake Shelton Leaves ‘The Voice’

The musicians' playful banter has continued years after they worked alongside each other on the NBC singing competition.

Adam Levine
Adam Levine attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/GI

Blake Shelton is saying goodbye to The Voice after the current 23rd season, but his former fellow coach Adam Levine seems to be the only one who isn’t sad about it.

“It’s about time,” Levine joked to Entertainment Tonight at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Sunday night (March 12). The musicians’ sat together in The Voice‘s spinning red chairs as coaches for 16 seasons before the Maroon 5 frontman left the show in 2019.

Related

Chance The Rapper

Here's Why Kelly Clarkson Was 'Threatened' By Chance the Rapper During 'The Voice' Auditions

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Adam Levine

Blake Shelton

See latest videos, charts and news

Shelton announced his departure from The Voice back in October. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” he wrote in a statement posted to social media. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

As coach, Shelton remains the statistically best coach in terms of winning seasons — having crowned a champ from his team in nine of the show’s 22 completed seasons.

The country superstar, who has been on The Voice since it premiered in 2011, recently sat down with his fellow season 23 coaches Kelly ClarksonNiall Horan and Chance the Rapper to reflect on why he has decided to leave the show. “I think I was close to calling it a day right when COVID hit and then, because of COVID, I didn’t want to walk away from the show and leave everybody in a bind,” Shelton revealed. “I mean, this show changed my life. I’ll stay until the world kind of gets back to normal.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad