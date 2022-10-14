×
Adam Levine Is Releasing on a Spanish-Language Song With Maluma & The Rudeboyz

"Ojalá" marks the Maroon 5 frontman's first time singing in Spanish.

Adam Levine Maroon 5
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during the Simon Wiesenthal Center National Tribute Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on April 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/GI
Español

Adam Levine is getting ready to tap into the Spanish market. On Thursday (Oct. 13), the Maroon 5 frontman shared a snippet of a forthcoming track — in which he sings in full Spanish for the first time — titled “Ojalá,” a collaboration with Maluma and The Rudeboyz.

The 43-year-old singer teased a 20-second clip of the upbeat track on his TikTok page, captioning the post, “#Ojala @RUDEBOYZ @Juan Luis.” Maluma shared the snippet to his Instagram Stories and as a post, writing on one Story, “What do you think about this?” 

The Rudeboyz — a duo consisting of Chan El Genio (real name Bryan Snaider Lezcano Chaverra) and Kevin ADG (real name Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño) — shared their excitement, and revealed the single’s release date on Instagram. “#OJALA OCTOBER 20,” the duo captioned a post that included the single’s official cover art, which features all four artists posing in front of a yellow car. ️”A very important release for us with people we admire a lot!!  Keep your eyes on this !! @maluma @adamlevine.”

The collaboration comes after allegations that the Maroon 5 frontman had been unfaithful to wife Behati Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child. In September, influencer Sumner Stroh claimed Levine had affair with her, and alleged that the rocker told her he was thinking of naming his upcoming baby Sumner.

Levine later issued a statement, denying that he had an affair. “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

“Ojalá” will be released on Oct. 20. Check out Adam Levine and Maluma’s snippets below:

@adamlevine

#Ojala @RUDEBOYZ @Juan Luis

♬ Ojalá – The Rudeboyz & Maluma & Adam Levine

