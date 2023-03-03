Adam Levine Talks About Being a Dad of 3 for the First Time: ‘I Love the Chaos’

Maroon 5? More like family of five. Adam Levine chatted about his growing family for the first time since his wife, Behati Prinsloo, gave birth to their third child in January, according to multiple reports.

“It’s zoned defense, as they say. It’s awesome,” the musician told Ryan Seacrest after the former American Idol host congratulated him on his “trifecta” of children during an interview on On-Air With Ryan Seacrest on Friday (March 3). “I love the chaos. I embrace the chaos.”

Neither Levine nor Prinsloo have publicly announced the baby’s arrival, and have not yet shared the sex or name. The couple’s new addition joins big sisters 6-year-old daughter Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace.

The Maroon 5 frontman also told Seacrest that he wants a bigger, and not-as-cool vehicle to transport his family. “I pushed hard for the minivan, but that just got kiboshed,” he shared, noting why he believes a family-friendly form of transportation doesn’t have to be less fashionable. “I see a minivan as you just bought into a whole new thing. You can make your minivan whatever you want. It doesn’t have to be your mom’s Chrysler Town & Country. It could be like this spectacular spaceship of fun!”

Levine also shared how the band’s upcoming Las Vegas residency, which kicks off March 24 at the Park MGM, is a good fit for his home life too. “You got a family, wife and kids, this life that have at home you don’t want to it leave too often as life goes on,” he said of touring. “So it’s nice to go to Vegas, come home, go to Vegas, come home. We live very close to there.”

The Victoria’s Secret model shared the news that she and the “Moves Like Jagger” singer were expecting in September, when she posted a casual photo on Instagram showing off her baby bump. As her bump grew, Prinsloo continued sharing photos on social media, and earlier in January, posted a shot of her lying on her back in a bikini. “TICK tock…,” she wrote in anticipation of the baby’s arrival.

News that the couple was expecting was somewhat overshadowed by a texting scandal involving Levine, in which Instagram model Sumner Stroh shared alleged flirtatious messages exchanged between her and the Maroon 5 frontman. Stroh claimed she and Levine saw each other for a year and that in June, Levine asked if it would be OK to name his baby “Sumner” if it was a boy — just a few days after it was confirmed that Prinsloo was pregnant with the couple’s third child.

After the messages surfaced, Levine denied having an affair, but took responsibility for having “poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life,” he said in a statement posted to his Instagram Story. “In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”

Listen to Levine’s interview with Seacrest below: