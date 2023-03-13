Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Less than two months after Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed their third child together in January, the couple took a night off to enjoy the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Sunday (Mar. 12), posing on the red carpet together.

The duo matched in all black, with the supermodel rocking a Dolce & Gabbana sequined gown. The Maroon 5 frontman, meanwhile, wore a sleek black suit with a V-neck t-shirt underneath, complete with a bleached buzzcut.

Neither Levine nor Prinsloo have publicly announced the baby’s arrival, and have not yet shared the sex or name. The couple’s new addition joins big sisters 6-year-old daughter Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace. “It’s zoned defense, as they say. It’s awesome,” the musician previously told Ryan Seacrest during an recent appearance on On-Air With Ryan Seacrest. “I love the chaos. I embrace the chaos.”

The Victoria’s Secret model shared the news that she and the “Moves Like Jagger” singer were expecting back in September, when she posted a casual photo on Instagram showing off her baby bump. However, the exciting news was somewhat overshadowed by a texting scandal involving Levine last fall, in which Instagram model Sumner Stroh shared alleged flirtatious messages exchanged between her and the singer. Stroh claimed she and Levine saw each other for a year and that in June, Levine asked if it would be OK to name his baby “Sumner” if it was a boy — just a few days after it was confirmed that Prinsloo was pregnant with the couple’s third child.

Levine denied having an affair, but took responsibility for having “poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”