Adam Levine Shares a Racy Photo of Behati Prinsloo on Her 35th Birthday

"Overwhelmed with the birthday love!!!" the Victoria's Secret model told followers.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Adam Levine is celebrating Behati Prinsloo’s birthday by reminding the world just how gorgeous his wife is.

In honor of the Victoria’s Secret model’s 35th trip around the sun, the Maroon 5 frontman took to his Instagram Story Tuesday (May 16) to share a topless photo of Prinsloo holding one of the three kids they share together. Taken from behind, the picture cuts off the Calirosa Tequila co-founder’s face, showing just her elegant back, low-cut jeans and white bikini bottoms.

On her left hip, Prinsloo carries one of her babies, whose face is also out of frame. She and Levine welcomed a third child earlier this year, and are also parents to daughters Dusty Rose, who’s 6, and Gio Rose, 5.

“Happy birthday baby,” the “Moves Like Jagger” singer captioned the photo.

On her Story, Prinsloo shared glimpses of how she’s spending her big day. She started her morning with a breakfast of birthday doughnuts, enjoyed some cake later on and spent time with Levine — who holds a bundle of “Happy Birthday” balloons in two photos shared by the model.

“Overwhelmed with the birthday love!!!” she wrote. “THANK U ALL.”

She and the 44-year-old musician have been going strong since tying the knot in 2014, save for a hiccup in September when Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had been involved with the musician. He denied having an affair, but apologized for exchanging “inappropriate” messages with Stroh.

Prinsloo has spent much of this year supporting Levine in Las Vegas, where Maroon 5 has been playing shows as part of a 16-date residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Last week, it was announced that the band is planning to drop its first single since 2021, “Middle Ground,” on Friday (May 19). Four days later, Levine will return to The Voice to perform the track live for the first time.

