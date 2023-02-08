Adam Devine Reveals Why He Had to Speak Out Amid Adam Levine Cheating Scandal

It’s been nearly six months since actor Adam Devine got accidentally pulled into Adam Levine‘s cheating scandal due to their similar names, and now the Pitch Perfect star is reflecting on the situation.

Explore Explore Adam Levine See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I would never—I’m not big in inserting myself into someone else’s drama,” Devine told Alex Cooper in the newest episode of Call Her Daddy. “I’m like, ‘This guy is already going through it.’ And so, I was steering clear.”

However, his attitude changed when he started getting nasty DMs when fans confused him with the Maroon 5 singer. “I was getting so many people that were just DM’ing me being like, ‘How f—ing dare you?'” he continued. “And then then you look at their page and I’m like, ‘This person does not follow me. They have no idea. They are not Workaholics fans. They have not seen my movies, they truly were a Maroon 5 fan and now hate me on accident…’ I was getting legitimately hundreds of DMs.”

The Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates comedian took to Instagram amid the scandal back in September to assure fans that he did not cheat on his wife, actress Chloe Bridges. “Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong. I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer,” he joked alongside a seaside selfie with his wife, before adding the jab, “We are however naming our future baby Sumner.”

The last sentence was a reference to one of the alleged DMs the Maroon 5 singer sent 23-year-old Instagram model Sumner Stroh, asking if it would be OK to name his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo “Sumner” if it’s a boy.

Stroh claimed that she had an affair with Levine via a now-viral TikTok video. “At the time, I was young, I was naïve and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated,” she said. She claimed their fling lasted for a year, adding that Levine gave her the impression that his marriage to Prinsloo “was over.”

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” Levine wrote in an Instagram Story in which he dismissed claims he stepped out on his marriage. “I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he added.