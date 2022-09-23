Adam DeVine Wants You to Know That He’s Not Adam Levine & He Did Not Cheat on His Wife

Amid the recent Adam Levine cheating allegations, Adam DeVine’s similar name got him caught in the crossfire.

The Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates comedian took to Instagram on Friday (Sept. 23) to assure fans that he did not cheat on his wife, actress Chloe Bridges. “Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong. I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer,” he joked alongside a seaside selfie with his wife, before adding the jab, “We are however naming our future baby Sumner.”

The last sentence was a reference to one of the alleged DMs the Maroon 5 singer sent 23-year-old Instagram model Sumner Stroh, asking if it would be OK to name his upcoming third child with wife Behati Prinsloo “Sumner” if it’s a boy.

On Monday, Stroh claimed that she had an affair with Levine via a now-viral TikTok video. “At the time, I was young, I was naïve and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated,” she said. She claimed their fling lasted for a year, adding that Levine gave her the impression that his marriage to Prinsloo “was over.”

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” Levine wrote in an Instagram Story in which he dismissed claims he stepped out on his marriage. “I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he added.

Prinsloo has yet to publicly comment on the situation.