Adam Blackstone Says We’ll Be ‘In for a Surprise’ During Rihanna’s Halftime Show

We’re less than two weeks away until Rihanna makes her highly anticipated return to the stage for the the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 12, and leading up to the fun, the show’s musical director Adam Blackstone teased a bit of what’s in story.

“The story that she wants to tell is, ‘Let’s be epic.’ Let’s let this be a moment in time that people will have never seen or heard before,” Blackstone, who previously worked with Rihanna on her Savage x Fenty fashion shows, told Good Morning America on Tuesday (Jan. 31). “We’re forcing the concert in the middle of the biggest sporting event in the world.”

As for potential onstage collaborations, Blackstone kept his lips sealed, but assured, “I think you’ll be in for a surprise.”

While chatting with Billboard back in November, Blackstone shared details about the experience of working with RiRi, for Savage x Fenty and beyond. “There are no boundaries when it comes to her and her creativity,” he shared. “The team that she has assembled, it sounds cliché and churchy, but we know all things are possible when it comes to her. If she has an idea, it pushes us to execute it without limits. I don’t know if we can pinpoint and say ‘This is where it can go’ because it has the ability and the power to go anywhere.”

The newly rebranded Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, which is being produced by DPS with Roc Nation, will take place on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.