Above & Beyond to Mark 500th Installment of Group Therapy With a Pair of Live Events

This fall marks the 500th installment of Above & Beyond‘s Group Therapy mix show, which has broadcast the best in trance and progressive house to millions of global listeners every Friday night for the last 10 years.

The trio will celebrate this accomplishment via a pair of live shows happening this October in Los Angeles. The first show, on Saturday, October 15, will feature a pair of Above & Beyond sets, along with music from other artists. The following day, Anjunadeep — the deep house oriented sister label of A&B’s longstanding Anjunabeats imprint — will present a day-long showcase of melodic house and electronic music.

Lineups for both days will be announced in the coming months. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. PT. Weekend passes and single-day tickets will be available.

While the venue for these events have also not yet been announced, Above & Beyond fans have always represented hard in Los Angeles. In the last decade, the group has sold out venues including the Hollywood Bowl, the Greek Theatre, the LA Convention Center, The Forum, the Shrine Auditorium, and the Hollywood Palladium. In 2018, tens of thousands of revelers swarmed to Huntington Beach for their Anjunabeach SoCal event.

Above & Beyond also recently made news by delivering the soundtrack for a recently released documentary about climate change. This IMAX film, The Last Glaciers, is out now in select theaters. The soundtrack is the latest in a long list of progressively minded projects Above & Beyond has been a part of, including a yoga event series and Flow State, an album of meditation music.