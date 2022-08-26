×
Abby De La Rosa Jokes Nick Cannon Is Creating ‘Gen C’ After His Latest Pregnancy Announcement

The DJ is currently pregnant, but has yet to confirm whether 'The Masked Singer' host is the father.

Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon attends "Thoughts Of A Colored Man" opening night at Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. John Lamparski/GI

Nick Cannon has another kid on the way, and on Thursday (Aug. 25) DJ Abby De La Rosa got a laugh out of his quickly growing brood on social media.

“Lmaooo! Ayyeeee! Move over kardashians, Gen ‘C’ taking over babyyyyy,” the DJ joked in a now-expired Instagram Story alongside a Reel poking fun at the differences between millennials and Gen Z.

De La Rosa gave birth to twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in June of last year. They are Cannon’s fifth and sixth kids, and second set of twins following “Dem Babies” Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Later that same month, The Masked Singer host welcomed his seventh child, a son named Zen, with model Alyssa Scott. However, little Zen died five months later due to an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Since then, Cannon has added another boy, named Legendary Love, with model Bre Tiesi to his brood, and also confirmed earlier this week that another baby is on the way with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen. Meanwhile, De La Rosa herself is pregnant again, but has yet to confirm or deny whether Cannon is the yet-unborn baby’s father. If so, that would bring Cannon’s progeny into the double digits, with 10 kids between five different women.

Cannon has been quite open about his rather unconventional parenting arrangement in recent months, defining it as “consensual non-monogamy” in a YouTube Live interview in July with R&B duo DVSN and sex therapist Dr. Tammy Nelson.

