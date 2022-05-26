ABBA Makes First Public Appearance Since 2016 at ‘Voyage’ Digital Concert Premiere

Mamma mia, ABBA is back together again!

ABBA made a rare public appearance together on Thursday (May 26) to walk the red carpet at the new ABBA Arena in London’s Olympic Park. The superstar Swedish group attended the premiere of their virtual concert series in celebration of their recent album Voyage, where they’re bringing their biggest hits to the digital stage as “ABBA-tars,” which depict the band as they looked in 1979.

The four-piece band last made a public appearance in 2016 for a performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of members Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson’s friendship. Voyage marks the group’s first release since 1981’s The Visitors.

To prepare for the technologically advanced form of entertainment, ABBA spent five weeks performing all 22 songs in the 90-minute setlist in order to capture every mannerism for the digital concert, according to People.

Voyage earned ABBA their highest charting album ever on the Billboard 200, and first top 10, as it debuted at No. 2 on the chart dated Nov. 20, 2021. The lead single from Voyage, “I Still Have Faith in You,” brought ABBA their first-ever Grammy nomination, in the marquee category of record of the year.