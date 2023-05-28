×
Aaron Rodgers Lets Loose at Taylor Swift’s New Jersey Concert With Miles Teller and His Wife Keleigh

"Taylor Time," the New York Jets quarterback captioned a video clip from the May 27 show.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Aaron Rodgers had the time of his life at a recent Taylor Swift concert.

The New York Jets quarterback was spotted dancing up a storm during the pop superstar’s Eras Tour show at MetLife Stadium — his NFL team’s stomping grounds — in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday (May 27).

In a video shared by TMZ, an elated Rodgers is seen holding up his arms and letting loose during Swift’s performance of her 1989 hit “Style,” which reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2014.

Rodgers also brought along some of his famous friends to enjoy the experience. Prior to the opening of the sold-out show, the Super Bowl winner shared a video on his Instagram Story, revealing that he was attending the concert with Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller and the actor’s wife, Keleigh.

“Taylor Time,” Rodgers captioned the clip, tagging Swift and Keleigh Teller in the post. In the brief visual, the NFL player shows the countdown clock on the stage before panning to an overjoyed Keleigh and an amused looking Miles.

Earlier in the week, Rodgers told sports commentator Adam Schein on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio that he was “for sure” attending one of Swift’s three shows at MetLife Stadium and that he’s a “big fan” of the pop superstar, according to the New York Post.

Check out some fan-captured images of Rodgers and Teller attending Swift’s Eras Tour concert at MetLife Stadium on Twitter below.

