Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Shares Emotional Post for Son’s First Birthday

Aaron Carter‘s fiancée Melanie Martin celebrated the first birthday of her son with the late singer on Tuesday (Nov. 22), just a few weeks after the “I Want Candy” star tragically passed away at age 34.

“Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter,” Martin wrote alongside a sweet slideshow of Carter with the bundle of joy. “Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!”



In the wake of the “That’s How I Beat Shaq” singer’s passing, his older brother Nick Carter has launched a donation fund for On Our Sleeves, a children’s mental health charity, in his memory.

A representative from Aaron Cart’er management team confirmed his death to Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter on Nov. 5. No cause of death was given. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that a suspicious death took place at the address of Carter’s residence but could not confirm the identity.

“Aaron my darling, I miss you so much my Angel. I don’t know how I can go on with out you, but I hope you can give me that strength somehow,” Martin wrote on Instagram following her fiancé’s death. “I will miss you forever like the stars miss the sun in the morning skies.”

She continued in a separate post, “Heaven has gained and angel and a piece of my heart.”