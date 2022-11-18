Aaron Carter’s Manager Says He ‘Didn’t Seem Okay Physically’ Prior to His Death

Aaron Carter‘s manager spoke out on Thursday (Nov. 17) about the singer’s final days before his tragic death earlier this month.

“He looked thin. He was extremely tired,” Taylor Helgeson said in an interview with Page Six. “He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working. He looked like he needed to be taking care of him.”

The manager explained that Carter had been working on a new album — which would’ve served as a follow-up to 2018’s Love — at the time of his Nov. 5 death at the age of 34.

“He didn’t seem okay,” Helgeson continued. “Now, when I say that, I think it’s really important to kind of context that…He didn’t seem okay physically…[but] mentally, he was the most excited I’ve seen him in months. He was very intelligent and he was very conscious of what people wanted to see from him. We had so much stuff going on and, you know, Aaron was a really prideful guy in his own right, too”

In the wake of the “That’s How I Beat Shaq” singer’s passing, his older brother Nick Carter has launched a donation fund for On Our Sleeves, a children’s mental health charity, in his memory. Meanwhile, the publication of Aaron’s unfinished memoir — Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life — has been postponed after backlash from the singer’s management team, ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff and others. (Carter’s team also publicly slammed the planned release of an album titled Blacklisted, which he purportedly recorded with producers Morgan Matthews and John Wyatt Johnson before his death.)