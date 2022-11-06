Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Shares Emotional Tribute Following Brother Aaron Carter’s Death: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Nick Carter is remembering his younger brother Aaron Carter. The Backstreet Boys star took to social media on Sunday (Nov. 6) to share a heartbreaking tribute to his late sibling, who died on Nov. 5 at the age of 34.

“My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” Nick Carter wrote on Instagram alongside a photo gallery of childhood photos with his brother.

“I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”

Through the years, the relationship between the two was turbulent, complete with love and support but clouded with accusations and, eventually, a restraining order. See a full timeline of their rocky relationship here.

Nick Carter concluded his emotional message, writing, “I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother.”

Aaron Carter’s manager confirmed the singer’s death to Billboard on Nov. 5. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department also told The Hollywood Reporter that a suspicious death took place at his address, but did not confirm the identity.

Aaron Carter’s self-titled debut album was released in 1997, and it was followed by 2000’s Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It), which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. He went on to release three more studio albums. The singer also worked in scripted and reality television, with highlights including an appearance on Lizzie McGuire, starring alongside his siblings on House of Carters, and competing on Dancing With the Stars.

Other musicians who paid tribute to Aaron Carter following his passing included singer and actress Hilary Duff, legendary songwriter Diane Warren, musician Tyler Hilton, pop group New Kids on the Block, and many others.

See Nick Carter’s tribute to his brother on Instagram below.