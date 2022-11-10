Aaron Carter’s Managers Slam Planned Music & Book Releases as ‘Heartless Money Grabs’

In the first statement released since his death Saturday at age 34, Aaron Carter‘s management team is decrying “obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized releases” planned from the late star, including an album, single and book.

The statement, sent from Taylor Helgeson of Big Umbrella Management, thanked Carter’s ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff for speaking out against a posthumous book release, titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life. An excerpt from the memoir published by Page Six claims that the stars lost their virginity to each other, and Duff is taking issue with the lack of fact checking for the project. “It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work,” Duff said in a statement provided to Billboard.

In the statement from Carter’s management team, they thank Duff for her response to the book, which they say is “unauthorized,” along with a single and album release.

“In the few short days following our dear friend’s passing we have been trying to grieve and process while simultaneously having to deal with obscenely disrespectful and unauthorized releases including an album, a single and now it seems a book,” the statement reads. “This is a time for mourning and reflection not heartless money grabs and attention seeking. We would ask the parties responsible to remove the aforementioned content and that no further content be released without approval from his family, friends, and associates.”

Billboard has reached out to Ballast Books, the publisher behind the planned memoir release, for response to the managers’ claims.

As for music, an independent album called Blacklisted was released on Sunday, the day after Carter’s death, by producers Morgan Matthews and John Wyatt Johnson. “We decided to release Blacklisted tomorrow to honor him and share his exceptional artistry with his fans around the world as we all mourn his loss,” the producers said in a statement on the day of Carter’s death.

Carter was found dead Saturday at age 34. No cause of death has been announced for the pop star, TV personality and brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter.

Also in their statement, the Big Umbrella team thanks fans for their “overwhelming support and kind words during this difficult time,” adding: “We love you Aaron, you are so deeply missed.”

Read the full statement from Carter’s management below:

