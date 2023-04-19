Aaron Carter’s Ex-Fiancée Says Autopsy Results Are ‘Not Closure’ for Her

Aaron Carter‘s ex-fiancée spoke out Wednesday (April 19) after details of the late star’s autopsy report were made public for the first time.

“The results of the autopsy are not closure for me,” Melanie Martin said in a statement to TMZ. “It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn’t make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on? I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions.”

Released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Carter’s autopsy stated that he died as a result of accidental drowning after ingesting a lethal combination of difluoroethane, the gas typically used in cans of compressed air and alprazolam, the generic form of Xanax. According to the report, huffing the gas mixed with taking the pills resulted in the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” rapper falling unconscious; his body was later found in the bathtub at his Lancaster, Calif., home.

Martin and Carter shared son Prince, who was just weeks away from turning one year old at the time of his dad’s passing. On the baby’s birthday, Martin paid tribute to Carter’s memory with an emotional social media post, writing, “Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter. Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!”